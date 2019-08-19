Reliance Jio continued to be on a spree on net addition of mobile subscribers adding over 82 lakh new users while Airtel lost 29,883 and Vodafone Idea had to let go of a massive 41 lakh customers as on June 30, 2019, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As per TRAI’s monthly subscription data, apart from Jio, BSNL was the only operator which added subscribers. The state operator added 2.66 lakh new users in June.

Jio now has 334 million users. In May, Airtel had lost 15 lakh subscribers and Vodafone Idea had lost 57 lakh users as the telcos started to remove low-value packs from their plans to improve average revenue per user (ARPU).

At the end of June 30, Vodafone Idea had a market share of 32.90 per cent followed by Reliance Jio at 28.42 per cent with Airtel trailing at 27.42 per cent. BSNL has a market share of 9.98 per cent.

During the month of June 2019, a total of 4.34 million requests were received for mobile number portability (MNP). The cumulative MNP requests increased from 437.15 million at the end of May 2019 to 441.49 million at the end of June 2019, since the implementation of MNP.

Vodafone has launched a new monthly minimum recharge plan for Rs 45 across India to boost revenue and it has been weeding out low-value vouchers to improve revenue per user.

Wireline subscribers further declined from 21.29 million at the end of May 2019 to 21.17 million at the end of June 2019. The net decline in the wireline subscriber base was 0.12 million with a monthly decline rate of 0.56 per cent.

As on 30th June 2019, the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL (9.05 million), Bharti Airtel (2.40 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.45

million), Hathway Cable & Datacom (0.84 million) and MTNL (0.74 million).

As on 30th June 2019, the top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (331.26 million), Bharti Airtel (119.09 million), Vodafone Idea (110.50 million), BSNL (12.87 million) and Tata Teleservices (1.40 million).

Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased from 1,161.86 million at the end of May 2019 to 1,165.46 million at the end of June 2019, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.31 per cent.

Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 656.27 million at the end of May 2019 to 657.27 million at the end of June 2019 while wireless subscription in rural areas increased from 505.59 million at the end of May 2019 to 508.19 million at the end of June 2019.