TRAI introduces Interconnection Amendment 2026: What it means for India’s telecom infrastructure

TRAI introduces the Telecommunication Interconnection Amendment 2026 to modernize network architecture and streamline interconnection at the LSA level starting January 1, 2027.

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New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued “The Telecommunication Interconnection (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026,” set to take effect on January 1, 2027. Interconnection allows separate telecom networks to link up, operationalize traffic flow, and let users on different networks connect seamlessly. The new rules modernize India’s regulatory framework by shifting network connections from smaller local areas (LDCA and SDCA) to larger, state-wide service regions (LSA) for smoother, IP-based network communication. Here are all the details you need to know about the changes introduced by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Amendment to modernise existing interconnection regulatory framework

The amendment modernises the existing interconnection regulatory framework to align with contemporary network architectures and facilitate a transition from the existing interconnection at Long Distance Charging Area (LDCA) and Short Distance Charging Area (SDCA) level to the Licensed Service Area (LSA) level of interconnection.

The shifting of traffic to LSA-level POIs would simplify routing and support more efficient management of scarce numbering resources, and would also result in benefits such as lower latency, and enhanced service reliability, according to the official statement. Existing traffic, in terms of Minutes of Usage (MoUs), at the LDCA/SDCA-level points of interconnection (POIs) will be migrated to LSA-level POIs within three years, in a phased manner.

What Changes for You?

Fewer Call Drops & Clearer Calls: Upgrading to modern, IP-based LSA (circle-wide) connections reduces technical network clutter. This leads to smoother voice calls and better audio quality when calling users on a different mobile network.

Faster Call Setup Times: Connecting to someone on another network will be faster because calls won’t need to jump through legacy local exchanges (SDCA/LDCA levels).

Better Network Reliability During Peak Hours: The new structure allows telecom companies to handle heavy call and internet traffic more efficiently, resulting in fewer network congestion issues during busy times.

Indirect Price Stability: By modernizing to IP-based routing, telecom companies save money on old equipment maintenance. Lower operational costs for operators help prevent sharp hikes in plan prices.

Thereafter, all traffic will be handed over or taken over at the LSA or Service Area level POIs. The amendment regulations provide for establishment of IP-based interconnection by service providers. All new interconnections established after these regulations come into force will be IP-based interconnections.

All existing POIs working on E1/TDM-based interconnection will be migrated to IP-based interconnection within a period of three years, in a phased manner. The migration to IP-based interconnection improves bandwidth efficiency, call quality and end-to-end call performance.

(With inputs from agencies)