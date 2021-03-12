New Delhi: The Indian Railways have diverted various trains scheduled to travel to south Indian states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka to undertake traffic and power blocks for boosting infrastructure and to carry out maintenance works. For the convenience of passengers, we have listed down trains that will be diverted beginning March 13. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Platform Ticket Rates Hiked. Check Price Details Here

Dhanbad Junction – Train 03351 Alappuzha Daily Special that is scheduled to leave Dhanbad Junction will be diverted on March 13 and March 15 between Tirupur and Palakkad Junction. The train will run via Irugur Junction and Podanur Junction.

Further, train 03352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Junction Daily Special scheduled to leave Alappuzha on March 15 and March 17 will also face diversion through the same route.

New Delhi – Train 02626 Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Superfast Special scheduled to leave New Delhi on March 13 and March 15 will be diverted between Tirupur and Palakkad Junction to run through Irugur Junction – Podanur Junction.

KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Junction Daily Special Train (02677) scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru on March 15 and March 17 will be diverted between Tirupur and Palakkad Junction to run via Irugur Junction – Podanur Junction.

Train 02678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Daily Special Train leaving Ernakulam Junction will also face diversion on March 15 and March 17 through the same route.

Mumbai CSMT – Nagercoil Jn. Special Train 06339 leaving Mumbai CSMT will face diversion between Thane Junction and Karur Junction on March 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 and 31. The train will run through Panvel Junction, Ratnagiri, Madgaon Junction, Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur Junction and Erode Junction.

Train 06351 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction Bi-weekly Special from Mumbai CSMT will be diverted on March 12, 15, 19, 22, 26 and 29 between Thane Junction and Thiruchchirappalli Junction. The train will run through Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Mangaluru, Shoranur and Erode Junctions.

Nagercoil Junction – 06340 Mumbai CSMT Special Train scheduled to leave Nagercoil Junction will be diverted between Karur Junction and Thane Junction on March 12, 15, 16, 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31. The train will run through Erode Junction, Shoranur Junction, Mangalore Junction, Madgaon Junction, Ratnagiri and Panvel Junction.

Train 06352 Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Bi-weekly Special leaving Nagercoil Junction will be diverted between Tiruchchirappalli and Thane Junctions on March 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28 to run through Erode, Shoranur, Mangalore, Madgaon, Ratnagiri and Panvel Junctions.

Nagercoil Junction – 06321 Coimbatore Junction Daily Special Train that will leave Nagercoil Junction will face short termination at Karur Junction on on March 19 owing to the construction works.

Train 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Daily Special that will leave from Hazrat Nizamuddin will be diverted on March 13 for 2 hours 40 minutes.