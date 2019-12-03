New Delhi: After a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) stated that the Indian Railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 per cent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the past 10 years, sources on Tuesday said train fare will become costlier. Sources also added the tickets are likely to become costlier by 5-10 per cent in Mail and Express trains.

“We are scrutinising the possibility of increasing the fares considering various factors such as increased input cost among others. A final decision in this regard is yet to be taken,” sources said.

The development comes after the CAG in its report stated that the Railways spent Rs 98.44 to earn Rs 100.

“The Indian Railways’ operating ratio at 98.44 per cent in 2017-18 was the worst in the last 10 years,” the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in its report on Monday.

The CAG in its report stated that the railways would have ended up with a negative balance of Rs 5,676.29 crore, but it ended up with a surplus of Rs 1,665.61 crore because of the advance it had received from the NTPC and the IRCON.

“Exclusion of this advance would otherwise have increased the operating ratio to 102.66 per cent,” the CAG further stated in the report.

As per the report, the Indian Railways has been suffering a lot to meet the operational cost of passenger services and other coaching services. “Almost 95 per cent of the profit from freight traffic was utilised to compensate the loss on operation of passenger and other coaching services,”the CAG stated.

The audit analysis of the finance accounts of Indian Railways clearly indicated that there is a sharp decline in revenue and the share of internal resources in capital expenditure. “The net revenue surplus decreased by 66.10 per cent from Rs 4,913.00 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1,665.61 crore in 2017-18,” the report from the CAG stated.