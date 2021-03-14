New Delhi: These days online money transfers have become par for the course—be it Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Paytm, net banking, all these instant real-time payment systems have eased the burden of ‘aam aadmi‘ related to banking transactions. We don’t need to visit a bank to transfer money to someone’s account as this can be done in a fraction of seconds through smartphones or laptops. However, there are two sides to everything. While online transactions have made banking facilities easier, others opined that due to the more dependency on technology, life has become more complicated. Also Read - SBI Alert: State Bank of India UPI Services To Be Affected Today. Details Here

For example, if you unintentionally transferred money to someone else’s account, then how will you get the money back? Does the bank have the power to credit the amount back to your account? Well, banks cannot reverse it, unless the beneficiary allows it to proceed. “The most important thing to understand is that if a transaction has been made, the bank cannot reverse it from its end without approval from the beneficiary. Bank can only act as a facilitator”, a leading portal quoted Adhil Shetty, CEO & co-founder, Bankbazaar.com as saying. Also Read - From LPG Price to Google Pay Web App: 10 Things to Change From Jan 1 | Complete List Here

How can you get your money back? Also Read - WhatsApp Pay Rolled Out in India, Here's How You Can Use it to Send & Receive Money

Immediately call your bank customer care and explain the whole thing. You will have to inform the executive the exact date and time of the transaction, account number, and the account in which money has been transferred mistakenly. The money will automatically be refunded within 5-6 business days if the bank account to which you have transferred the money does not exist.

If not then, you will have to approach your bank and apprise the manager about the wrong transaction. The bank will check the details of the beneficiary and if the person holds an account with the same branch, the bank can request him to return the money.

Sometimes banks can take up to 2 months to settle such cases.

What if the beneficiary refuses to credit the amount back to your account

In this case, contact your bank and elaborate the matter

If he or she refuses to give your money back choose legal route

The situation becomes more complicated if your bank and your beneficiary’s banks are different and are in different cities

What if the beneficiary agrees to give your money back

If a beneficiary agrees to reverse the transaction, it will take 8-10 working days to get your money back.

Else, you have to prove the transaction with exact bank statement, address and ID proof etc.