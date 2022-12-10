Transferred Money To A Wrong UPI ID? Check Ways to Retrieve Transaction

New Delhi: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has completely transformed India’s digital payment system. People can use their smartphones to transfer money directly to bank accounts anytime. Despite the UPI system being safe and secure, the digital gateway frequently causes errors such as transactions getting stuck after money is debited or making people vulnerable to UPI fraud. One prominent issue that people face is sending money to the wrong accounts.

Money can be transferred between bank accounts using a mobile number or a QR code, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Users can make UPI payments using the BHIM app or other UPI service providers such as GPay, PhonePe, and others. Despite the security features and instructions, users frequently disregard double-checking for the receiver’s phone number or QR code and send money to the wrong bank account. The issue is common but frightening because UPI transactions cannot be reversed/reverted once they have been processed. But there is a way out.

In this article, we have provided you with some methods through which one can raise his/her dispute for an unintentional UPI transaction. Some of them are listed below.

Seek Help/Contact UPI App Support

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, a user should first report the issue of an unintentional transaction with the payment service provider. One can raise the issue with the customer service department of the GPay, PhonePe, Paytm, or UPI app through which you transferred the money. You can seek help from the customer service of applications such as Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe, and request a refund. You can report your problem and request a refund.

File complain in the NPCI Portal

If you are not satisfied with the help offered by the customer service of the UPI apps, you can also file a complaint by visiting the official website of the NPCI portal.

Visit the official website of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) at npci.org.in .

. On the homepage, click on the section that reads, “What we do.”

Under the ‘What we do’ section, click on the UPI option.

Now select the ‘Dispute Redressal Mechanism’ option.

Under the complaint section, fill in all your transaction details such as UPI transaction ID, virtual payment address, the amount transferred, date of transaction, email ID, and mobile number.

Choose “Incorrectly transferred to another account” as the reason for the complaint.

Now, submit your complaint.

Contact bank

If the issue is still unresolved, you can escalate your complaint with the payment service provider (PSP) bank followed by the bank (where the end-user customer maintains its account) on the PSP application/ TPAP application.

Contact Banking Ombudsman After 30 days, you (the end-user customer) can contact the Banking Ombudsman and/or the Ombudsman for Digital Complaints if the complaint is still unresolved despite going through all of the aforementioned processes.

As per RBI, One can file a complaint with the Ombudsman by writing on a plain paper and sending it to the concerned office of the Ombudsman by post/fax/hand delivery. One can also file it by email to the Ombudsman for Digital Transactions. (For contact details please click here) A complaint form along with the scheme is also available on RBI’s website, though, it is not mandatory to use this format. The Ombudsman for Digital Transactions is a senior official appointed by the Reserve Bank of India to redress customer complaints against System Participants as defined in the Scheme for deficiency in certain services covered under the grounds of complaint specified under Clause 8 of the Scheme.