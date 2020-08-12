New Delhi: To acknowledge people who are paying their incomes taxes regularly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch a platform to honour them. Also Read - World Elephant Day 2020: Over 200 Elephants in India Kept in Severely Inadequate Conditions, Says World Animal Protection

A statement from the PMO said that the launch of the platform for 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest' will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the platform will add strength to the efforts of reforming and simplifying the tax system. He also added that the platform will benefit several honest tax payers.

“At 11 AM on Thursday, 13th August, the platform for ‘Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest’ would be launched. This adds strength to our efforts of reforming and simplifying our tax system. It will benefit several honest tax payers, whose hard work powers national progress,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

At the launch of the event, several dignitaries, including Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, will be present.

The event will also be witnessed by various chambers of commerce, trade associations, chartered accountants’ associations and also eminent taxpayers, apart from the officers and officials of Income Tax Department.

The launch of the platform will be a further development in the Centre’s and the Central Board of Direct Taxes’ reforms in direct taxes carried out in recent years.