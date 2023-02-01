Home

Tourism Budget 2023: Government To Set Up Unity Mall, Promote Border Tourism, GI Products And More

Budget 2023: Travel and tourism industry witnessed a substantial rise after it faced a sharp hit during the COVID pandemic. Tourism sector is one of the major areas that contributes to the economy. Several people depend on the tourism industry for the sake of livelihood. Still reeling from the challenges from the pandemic, form of high GST rates on flights and hotels, making it difficult for the industry to compete with other countries and attract tourists. The sector is also concerned after the limited help provided by the government in the last budget.

“The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular,” said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a bid to boost tourism, the government has already launched schemes like Swadesh Darshan and Dekho Apna Desh.

TRAVEL AND TOURISM KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS BUDGET 2023

50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism.

Initiatives will be taken to set up tourism at border villages.

Government will set up a unity mall where state where prominent centers will mark tourist spots, monuments and spaces for visitors to boos the sector.

Promote one district one product scheme that will encourage GI products and other handicrafts of states.

WHAT IS UNITY MALL?

States will be encouraged to set a ‘Unity Mall’ in State capital or the most popular tourist destination in the state for the promotion and sale of ‘One District, One product’ and GI products and other handicraft products, FM Sitharaman said in her fifth budget presentation.