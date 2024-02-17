Home

Travel Time Between Mumbai And Ahmedabad To Get Shorter From March; Vande Bharat, Shatabdi Trains To Run 30 Min Faster

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat and Shatabdi class trains are on the brink of a major milestone in March, with plans to achieve a maximum speed of 160kmph. This development is part of Mission Raftar, a strategic initiative aimed at boosting train speeds and efficiency. By increasing the speed of these trains, the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is expected to decrease by 30 minutes.

The distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is approximately 534 kilometers. There are several ways to travel between these two cities, including trains, buses, and flights. The fastest way to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is by taking a flight, which takes around 2 hours. The cheapest way to travel is by taking night train, which takes around 8 hours and 10 minutes.

From March 2024, you can save around two hours on travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad as the Western Railway is in the final stage of an infrastructure and engineering upgrade, which, once completed, would allow trains to run at a speed of up to 160 km per hour. At present, trains between the two cities takes around six to eight hours.

Impact on Travel Time

Currently, the speed limit between Virar and Churchgate ranges from 100-110kmph. With the anticipated speed increase to 160kmph, the travel time for Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains is set to see a significant reduction. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, currently takes approximately 5.15 hours for Vande Bharat trains and 6.35 hours for Shatabdi trains. Through this initiative the travel time will be reduced by nearly 30 minutes. The speed upgrade will not only improve the efficiency of these journeys but also offer passengers a faster and more convenient travel experience.

Project Details and Upgrades

The speed enhancement project involves a series of upgrades to the existing infrastructure. These upgrades include track improvements, bridge enhancements, installation of advanced signaling systems, and the implementation of a cutting-edge train collision avoidance system. The primary objective of these enhancements is to double the average speed of freight trains and increase the speed of superfast, mail, and express trains by 25kmph, ultimately enhancing the overall efficiency of the railway network.

The Western Railways is carrying out work on two corridors – Mumbai to Nagda and Vadodara to Ahmedabad at a cost of Rs. 3,950 crore.

Exclusions and Considerations

It is important to note that the speed upgrade will not apply to Mumbai Suburban trains. This exclusion is primarily due to the high volume of local train traffic in the area and specific sections with challenging terrain. While the focus remains on enhancing the speed of long-distance trains, the local train network will continue to operate at its current speeds to ensure the safety and efficiency of daily commuters.

