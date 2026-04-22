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Big boost for shareholders: Tata Groups Trent announces bonus share bonanza for every 2 shares sold

Big boost for shareholders: Tata Group’s Trent announces bonus share bonanza for every 2 shares sold

Trent Limited has announced bonus shares and dividends for investors. The company's standalone revenue increased to Rs 4936.6 crore in the quarter from Rs 4106.1 crore in the same quarter last year

Trent said it opened 23 Westside and 109 Zudio stores during the quarter.

Do you have shares of the Tata Group’s Trent Limited in your portfolio? If yes, this might be the news for you. Trent Limited has announced bonus shares and dividends for investors. Under the new deal, the company has announced a bonus share issue, under which shareholders will receive one bonus equity share of Rs 1 for every fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each held. This will be subject to shareholder approval. The Tata retailer announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY2026.

How were the quarterly results?

Trent’s net profit increased by 30 per cent to Rs 455 crore in the quarter ended on March 31. This increase was due to improved customer demand following the GST reduction last year and the opening of new stores. The company’s standalone revenue increased to Rs 4936.6 crore in the quarter from Rs 4106.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Its operating EBITDA revenue increased by 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5028 crore in the quarter, and net profit increased by 33 per cent to Rs 413 crore. However, net profit declined to 19 per cent to Rs 510 crore compared to the previous quarter.

Tata Group retail company Trent is also planning a fundraising for which the company has received the board approval to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore in fresh capital through a rights issue or other methods (such as a qualified institutional placement).

How many stores does Trent have?

Trent said it opened 23 Westside and 109 Zudio stores during the quarter. The company expanded its presence to 47 cities during this period. The company also stated that by March 31, its store portfolio will include 300 Westside and 963 Zudio stores. Additionally, it also has 23 stores under the lifestyle concept.

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The company said that it was operating in an area of more than 17.7 million square feet through its fashion brands. The company added 12 new stores and closed six stores in the current year in the food and grocery retail business, Star Bazaar.

Trent stock had an interesting result on Wednesday. Trent shares surged to a session high of around Rs 4,476 at about 3 pm before drifting into the closing bell, after jumping as soon as the markets opened following the strong quarterly results and the bonus issue news that the company announced with its results.

The last traded price on Wednesday ended at around Rs 4,425, up by around Rs 35 or about 0.8 per cent from the previous closing price of around Rs 4,390. The result day gain was quite resilient given the broader market movement and shows investors had little complaint against either the earnings beat or the capital allocation action.

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