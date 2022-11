Trouble Mounts For Elon Musk! Twitter Sued Over Mass Layoffs. Deets Here

The staff at Twitter asserted that the firm is terminating them without prior notice in violation of federal and California law. A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court.

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at Twitter has landed the social media giant into trouble as the micro-blogging site has been sued. The staff at Twitter asserted that the firm is terminating them without prior notice in violation of federal and California law. A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court, reported Bloomberg.

Earlier in the day, Twitter had notified employees that it will be “reducing our global workforce” on November 4. An internal memo reportedly said that Musk will alert employees by 9 AM Pacific time (12pm EDT/1600 GMT) whether they have been laid off or not. Full email Twitter sent to employees below

“Team,

In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder.

If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.

If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email.”

If you do not receive an email from twitter-hr@ by 5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, please email xxxxxxxx. To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home. We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted. Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere. We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process. Thank you. Twitter