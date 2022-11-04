Trouble Mounts For Elon Musk! Twitter Sued Over Mass Layoffs. Deets Here

The staff at Twitter asserted that the firm is terminating them without prior notice in violation of federal and California law. A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court.

Published: November 4, 2022 1:26 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Twitter Outage: Several Web Users Report Problems Accessing Accounts
Twitter Outage: Several Web Users Report Problems Accessing Accounts

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at Twitter has landed the social media giant into trouble as the micro-blogging site has been sued. The staff at Twitter asserted that the firm is terminating them without prior notice in violation of federal and California law. A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court, reported Bloomberg.

Also Read:

“Team,


In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder.

If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.
If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 4, 2022 1:26 PM IST