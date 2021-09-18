New Delhi: YES Bank and proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Limited (IiAS) have landed themselves in trouble following the private sector lender’s hidden intentions and ill motives behind its proposal to remove several directors from the board of Dish TV and appoint new ones, including a person who was under SEBI scanner for selective disclosure.Also Read - Dish TV launches Dish SMRT Hub Android-powered set-top-box, Dish SMRT Kit With Alexa Dongle

Yes Bank, the largest shareholder of Dish TV with a 25.63% stake had suspected that certain transactions and investments made by the satellite service provider are ‘dubious’ in nature. On the basis of its allegations, the bank had also sent a notice dated September 3, 2021, to Dish TV, demanding the removal of directors under Section 169 of the Companies Act, 2013.

It appears that the companies have hatched a plan (Yes Bank and IiAS) to create doubts in the mind of investors, but now it seems both the firms are caught in their own words as the market has levelled serious allegations on them.

Here are some of the questions that retail investors have raised on Yes Bank and proxy advisory firm IiAS:-

Why did Yes Bank put forward the proposal? Why IiAS supported it?

Are Yes Bank and IiAS trying to mislead the big investors?



Is IiAS working on behalf of someone who wants to takeover Dish TV?

IiAS says that financial results should be withheld – Who will benefit from this move? Why this advisory?

Why IiAS is keeping a mum on Yes Bank’s proposal to appoint someone who had faced regulatory action?

What’s the problem with the rights issue? Money will go into the company, not to the individual’s pocket – so what’s the problem exactly? What’s the intention of Yes Bank?

Why there is a demand for Dish TV management change – What Yes Bank wants to achieve by this?

The nominees proposed by Yes Bank have desired DTH industry experience?

Meanwhile, Zee Media has also sent emails to the firms (Yes Bank and IiAS) seeking their response but they are yet to respond.