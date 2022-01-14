New Delhi: Mobile application Truecaller has announced a deal to acquire Israeli company CallHero for $4.5 million. According to a report by The Economic Times, out of $4.5 million, $2.6 million will be paid in cash. The remaining $1.9 million will be paid after the acquisition, in the form of freshly issued shares.Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter Announces New Initiatives For Voters | All You Need to Know

According to the report, the fresh issue of shares will strengthen CallHero's long term commitment to Truecaller. CallHero has developed a feature for Android and iPhone that can answer calls and take messages on behalf of the users. The feature will, reportedly, be added to Truecaller eventually.

The report further stated that the deal is subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition, however, is expected to be completed before June 2022. Truecaller has also agreed to pay an additional $2 Million if CallHero achieves certain goals for a period of four years, the report added.

Interestingly, CallHero gives AI-based support to the users. The intelligent systems not only answers the calls for users but also provides the call in a live text format on its app. This can solve the issue of transcribing for professionals.

Truecaller is a Sweden-based company, founded in 2009. According to its official website, the app currently has more than 300 million users across the globe. It provides information about the caller, helps to identify spam calls and texts and also facilitates call blocking. In India, the application was initially launched for Blackberry phones, Windows phones and Nokia Series 40 phones. It is now available for Android and iPhone users too.