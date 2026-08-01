Trump administration’s new rules to make entry of Indian professionals into US difficult; here’s how

The proposed rule has been issued by the US State Department. It comes at a time when the administration of US President Donald Trump has finalised changes abolishing the long-standing "duration of status" system for J-1 visa holders.

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New Delhi: The US State Department has proposed significant changes to the regulations governing J-1 exchange visitor visas. These changes introduce strict compliance rules, grant broad authority to terminate J-1 visa holders, and impose new obligations on sponsoring institutions.

The proposed rule has been issued by the US State Department. It comes at a time when the administration of US President Donald Trump has finalised changes abolishing the long-standing “duration of status” system for J-1 visa holders. Under the new framework, individuals arriving on J-1 visas will be granted entry for a maximum of four years; a visa extension will be required to stay beyond that period.

What changes are proposed?

The proposal, published in the US Federal Register, aims to tighten the requirements for how J-1 visa holders maintain their legal status. It expands the grounds upon which an exchange visitor’s program can be terminated. The proposal also seeks to introduce formal rules for reinstatement after the loss of legal status and to increase compliance obligations for program sponsors.

The proposal will remain open for public comment for 60 days before being finalised. In simple terms, the American public can submit comments on the proposal during this period. Subsequently, the government may implement the proposal as a formal rule. For now, the emergence of this proposal has increased difficulties for Indians, as a significant number of Indians utilise the J-1 visa.

What is a J-1 visa?

The J-1 visa is also known as the exchange visitor visa. This visa is primarily issued for academic, cultural, and professional exchanges. The main objective of this visa is to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, skills, and culture between the United States and other countries.

The J-1 visa is granted to Indian postdoctoral researchers, scientists, university professors, doctors undergoing residency or fellowship training in the medical field, teachers, students, interns, and trainees.

The J-1 visa provides these individuals with the opportunity to work or study at American universities, research institutions, or hospitals.

For J-1 visa holders, having a ‘program sponsor’ is mandatory; the sponsor ensures that the visitor fulfils their intended objective.

What impact will the new proposal have on Indians?

While the rule being discussed under the new proposal has not yet been implemented, its enforcement would significantly affect Indians. Indian postdoctoral researchers, scientists, university faculty, doctors undergoing residency or fellowship training, teachers, interns, and trainees—all associated with US universities, research institutes, and teaching hospitals—widely utilise the J-1 visa. During the 2024 fiscal year, over 12,000 J-1 visas were issued to Indian citizens.

Visa extension after four years

This implies that if the rule is implemented, Indians will face increased difficulties. Firstly, they would be required to obtain a visa extension after four years. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could deny the extension, thereby jeopardising both their careers and their studies. Similarly, expanded authority to terminate the program in which they are studying or conducting research would create complications. If the US government decides that a program needs immediate termination, it would have the power to do so, leaving Indian researchers constantly living under the shadow of uncertainty.

The proposal also seeks to broaden the grounds upon which the State Department can terminate participation in the exchange visitor program. In addition to program violations, the draft identifies criminal conduct, fraud or misrepresentation, national security concerns, and other circumstances affecting eligibility as grounds for termination.