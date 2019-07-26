New Delhi: The US will not grant any relief to Apple on parts of Mac Pro that it gets manufactured in China. In a tweet on Friday, US President Donald Trump said his administration will not grant Apple any relief on Mac Pro parts made in China.

“Apple will not be given Tariff wavers (sic), or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China,” he tweeted said. “Make them in USA, no Tariffs!”

Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Reports say that Apple shares dipped soon after and the tech giant refused to comment on the development.

Apple had asked for waivers on tariffs on the Mac Pro. It said it sought to be exempt on some parts it uses for the new Mac Pro, including a power supply unit, the stainless-steel enclosure, trackpads and circuit boards.

“There are no other sources for this proprietary, Apple-designed component,” it said in a filing.

In June, the multinational had said that tariffs on its products will reduce its contribution to the US economy. In a letter to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Apple had said tariffs would “also weigh on Apple’s global competitiveness” since Chinese companies compete with the products Apple builds.

The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, had also met Trump in June to discuss trade. Reports quoted economic advisor Larry Kudlow as saying that the US President had encouraged Cook to move operations out of China.

The new Mac Pro, announced at Apple’s annual developer conference last month, replaces the older Mac Pro, which was built in Texas.