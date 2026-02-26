Home

Google, Microsoft, Amazon to foot their own data centre power bills? Donald Trump calls big tech to white house amid energy cost concerns

President Donald Trump summons top tech leaders to sign a pledge ensuring companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon bear their own data centre electricity costs, protecting American consumers from rising power bills.

US President Donald Trump will host executives from tech giants Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, xAI, Oracle and OpenAI next week so they can sign a pledge promising not to raise Americans’ electricity bills by building artificial intelligence (AI) data centres.

Under the “ratepayer protection pledge”, tech companies will be asked to either produce or purchase electricity directly to meet the needs of energy-intensive data centres driving AI growth across the US.

The US president’s pledge has been described as non-binding by White House officials but intends to publicly commit tech firms to “produce or procure their own electricity” in a bid to ensure household energy bills don’t rise to meet the cost of powering new data centres.

“We don’t want your bills to go up!”

Speaking during his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, Trump said: “As data centers rapidly expand, they’re putting enormous strain on the electric grid. I’m sending legislation to Congress saying we’re telling the big tech companies – you’re on your own buddy, you’re going to have to build those power plants or buy those power plants.”

The meeting will take place on 4 March next week.

Big Tech are reportedly willing supporters of the pledge. Some big tech companies have already signalled they will be attending next week’s meeting at the White House and support the pledge. Amazon has confirmed it will be sending representatives to meet Trump while AI research company Anthropic said it will pay for extra electricity bills generated by its data centres.

Meta has yet to respond to Trump’s pledge while Microsoft said it “supports efforts” to ensure Americans’ energy bills won’t increase but stopped short of signing up to the pledge.

Midterms might be driving protection pledge

While there is genuine concern around rapidly expanding AI data centres guzzling electricity supplies needed to power new supercomputers and keep them cooled, many communities have already objected to data centre developments in their areas because of energy usage demands.

One thing seems to be clear: Trump is heading into midterms this November and wants to portray the pledge as protecting working families across the US.

Making sure AI data centres don’t end up costing US citizens more on their energy bills seems to be a two-fold plan designed to keep America leading in artificial intelligence while also ensuring Trump supporters aren’t footing the bill for these developments.

