New Delhi: As today i.e March 31, 2021 is the last day of the mandatory linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar, users across India logged onto the Income tax website in a hurried attempt to do the needful. However, many users were unsuccessful in their attempts and complained that they were unable to access the IT portal. As the income tax website is down, most of the users were not able to login and link PAN card with Aadhaar. Also Read - How to Check If Your PAN-Aadhaar Cards Are Linked, Here's One Simple Step to Check The Status

As per rules, if you fail to link your PAN with your Aadhaar by March 31, 2021 (Wednesday) then your PAN will become inoperative and you could also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. According to the new section inserted in the Finance Bill recently presented in the Lok Sabha, failing to carry out the PAN Aadhaar order by the given deadline will incur a late fee of up to Rs 1,000. So, users across India are in panic mode and are now requesting the Income Tax department to extend the date or rectify the issue.

Here is what people are saying on Twitter:

@IncomeTaxIndia Could you update ..what is the current status of #incometaxwebsite

Income Tax website is down. Most of the users not able to login and link Pan card with Adhar.#trending in social media #PANcard #Incometax pic.twitter.com/cW7IeqoDoN — The Public News 24 (@thepublicnews24) March 31, 2021

@IncomeTaxIndia @UIDAIMumbai @zee24taasnews @abpmajhatv @ibnlokmattv1 I’m trying to link my mothers aadhar card with pan card. But link is not opening. For reference find attached screenshot. Let me know what to do in such case. #PANcard #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/IgK45Zt1Gr — Rahul Patil (@khadadmanus) March 31, 2021

#PANcard

This is not working@IncomeTaxIndia

Today I came to know that we have to link adhar card with Pan card.

I was not aware of it and also I am a student and currently I am not a tax payer so what should I do? pic.twitter.com/iDkIR5zett — Sumit (@Sumitgupteshwar) March 31, 2021

I wonder how cheap and low capacity servers are used in government sites. They don’t have money to maintain servers but have so much money to construct a new parliament for just a few lacking chairs. And a lot of money to spend on advertising of digital India.#PANcard #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/d9jb3A3w40 — Mohit Keshri (@MohitKeshri15) March 31, 2021

India.Com too tried to access the website, but got the same ‘This page isn’t working’ message.

Earlier, the deadline to link the Aadhaar and Pan was 30 June 2020 which was extended by 2021. Notably, having a PAN card is mandatory for several purposes like opening a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares and even making cash transactions of over Rs 50,000.