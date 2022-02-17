Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the ancient hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, rolled out its annual budget for financial year 2022-23 on Thursday with a revenue forecast of Rs 3,096.40 crore, reported news agency PTI quoting senior functionaries of the shrine.Also Read - Golden Chariot Procession Held At Tirumala As Part Of Vaikuntha Ekadasi Festivities | See Pics

After reviewing the financial plan for the next 12 months in the budgetary meeting, TTD Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy told mediapersons that the Board has approved the annual budget. Also Read - Tirupati Darshan Tickets: TTD Releases Sarvadarshan Tokens For January; to Cost Rs 1 Crore Each

Read more about the TTD’s annual budget for next fiscal here: Also Read - Tirupati Opens Sarva Darshan Tickets for January 2022, Check Important Details for Booking

‘Hundi’ to fetch about Rs 1,000 crore

Of the total expected revenue, the cash offerings made by millions of devotees in the sacred ‘hundi’ (offering box) at the hill temple complex was expected to fetch about Rs 1,000 crore. The revenue from the interest on deposits in nationalised and private banks was likely to be around Rs 668.5 crore, they said.

Sale of tickets, ‘laddu prasadam’ for about Rs 727 crore

The earnings from sale of tickets for various forms of worship tickets, including daily and weekly rituals in the temple, special entry tickets of VIPs and the online tickets priced at Rs 300 could be about Rs 362 crore while the proceeds from the sale of ‘laddu prasadam’ may bring in revenue of about Rs 365 crore, they said.

Auction on human hair to bring Rs 126 crore

The revenue from the TTD accommodations and marriage halls allotted to devotees was estimated to be around Rs 95 crore and the returns from the auction on human hair to be offered by devotees as fulfilment of their vows were predicted to be Rs 126 crore, the officials said. Around Rs 1,360 crore was estimated to be paid to human resources rendering services in TTD, they added.

(With PTI inputs)