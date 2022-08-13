New Delhi: The Centre urged all states and union territories to monitor and verify stocks of tur dal held by different stockholders even as its prices continue to rise. The Department of Consumer Affairs issued a directive to all the states and UTs to “enforce stock disclosure by stockholders of Tur under Section 3(2)(h) and 3(2)(i) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955”.Also Read - Arhar, its dal prices soften on sluggish demand

The states have also been asked to direct stockholder entities to upload the data of stocks held by them on the department’s online monitoring portal on a weekly basis, according to an official statement.

Tur price rise – Top developments