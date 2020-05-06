Chennai: Two-wheeler makers, TVS Motor Company and Eicher Motors, on Wednesday announced restart of production at their plants. Also Read - Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Avail Big Discounts on Electronics, TVs, And More | All You Need to Know

In a statement, TVS Motor that manufactures two- and three-wheelers said it had revived operations across factories in Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Mysuru (Karnataka) and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

Eicher Motors in a regulatory filing said it had resumed production at the Oragadam plant, near Tamil Nadu capital, in a staggered manner with minimal staff over a single shift.

Operations at the other two manufacturing facilities – Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal – would be started in a phased manner, Eicher Motors said.

All other offices, including corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre, would remain closed and employees would continue to work from home, Eicher Motors said.