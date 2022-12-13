Twitter Accounts Now Verified With Gold, Grey And Blue Ticks – What Does It Mean

New Delhi: Twitter has launched its updated verified subscription program which now allows accounts to have three different colour checkmarks – gold, grey and blue. Many Twitter accounts, which had blue ticks, now display gold checkmarks. The colour-coded checkmarks have been launched to differentiate the types of accounts on Twitter – business, individual and government affiliated.

What are gold, grey and blue verified checkmarks

Gold checks have been designated for verified companies or official business accounts

Grey checkmark for verified government accounts or accounts affiliated with the government and monitored by Twitter

Blue checks for individuals

Twitter blue subscription service

The Twitter Blue subscription service with verification costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month. “Starting today, when you subscribe your account will get access to subscriber-only features including Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (once your account has been reviewed),” said the company.

“Soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots,” the micro-blogging platform added.

To subscribe to Blue badge, your Twitter account must be at least 90 days old and have a confirmed phone number. Earlier, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that basic Blue will have half the number of ads.