Twitter Auction Bidding To Start From $25; Musk Sells Espresso Machine, Office Bar And More

After Musk revealed that Twitter spends $13 million a year on food service at its San Francisco headquarters, the company is selling at least 265 kitchen appliances and office furniture online.

Twitter Auction Bidding To Start From $25; Musk Sells Espresso Machine, Office Bar And More (AFP)

Twitter Auction: When Elon Musk began his journey as Chief Twit, several employees were sacked and simultaneously several other office perks were stripped off for the existing workers. This rollercoaster journey at Twitter has had everyone’s stomach roar with chaos and confusion. In a recent twitter development, the company is selling about 265 kitchen appliances and office furniture. The bidding for the items will start at $25.

Musk had earlier revealed that Twitter $13 million per year on food services at its headquarters in San Francisco

Twitter Auction: What’s up for sale?

2-day auction will start on January 17 on Heritage Global Partners’ website. Kitchen equipments, memorabilia, electronics, furniture and more will be up for sale..

Bidding will start at $25.

There are several types of office chairs/cabinets, along with espresso machines/coffee grinders/steam tilting kettles, pizza makers, electric/bakery ovens, freezers (including bar refrigerator), mobile heated cabinets, ice-making machines, fryers, laser projectors and more that have been put on sale.

Last month, Musk said that free staff lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal.

“There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don’t even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building,” he had said.

Meanwhile, local authorities were set to launch a probe into Musk’s move to convert some rooms at Twitter headquarters into small bedrooms.

After his call to either be “extremely hardcore” at work or quit, Musk converted rooms at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco into small bedrooms, featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant work monitors, the media reported.

The bedrooms have “bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table and what appears to be a queen bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs just begging for convivial workplace collaboration”.