Twitter Blue Cost In India Revealed. THIS Is How Much You Need To Pay

Twitter Blue Cost In India: Finally we have the answer. Twitter Blue subscription will cost its users Rs 719 per month. The subscription fee unlocks many new premium features for subscribers in India. Speculations were doing rounds that it would cost around Rs 660 per month. However, Twitter has finally clarified that it will be charging Rs 719 per month for its blue tick subscription plan.

The service is available for $8 (roughly Rs 650) in the US. The iOS App Store listing of the app reveals the subscription fee of Twitter Blue for the Indian market. The official website does not show any details about the rollout timeline of the service in India. In addition, Twitter owner Elon Musk, has said that Twitter Blue users also get priority in reach and display on Twitter.

Some Twitter users in India have started seeing prompts nudging them to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Details Of Blue Tick Subscription Plans

Twitter Blue subscription will cost its users Rs 719 per month. Users who subscribe to the Blue service will get a new verified checkmark next to the username. All the users who have opted for this plan “will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” Subscribers will also get many premium features that will unlock with the subscription. Users who have subscribed to the premium service and have a blue checkmark will get priority in replies, searches and mentions. Users can also post longer audio and video files once they subscribe to Twitter Blue. The company will also show fewer ads, which will be even more relevant to users. Currently, Twitter Blue is available for users on the iOS app. The iOS version also lets Blue subscribers choose from colourful options for the app theme.