Twitter Blue Roll Out Can Be Expected In Less Than A Month In India: Elon Musk
Elon Musk has said Twitter Blue roll out can be expected within a month in India.
Twitter Blue: Elon Musk has said Twitter Blue roll out can be expected within a month in India. A Twitter user asked, “When can we expect to have Twitter Blue roll out in India?” to which Musk replied, “Hopefully, less than a month.”
.@elonmusk When can we expect to have the Twitter Blue roll out in India? #TwitterBlue
— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) November 5, 2022
Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
