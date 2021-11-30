New Delhi: Parag Agrawal, the Chief Technology Officer of Twitter, is now taking over from Jack Dorsey as the Chief Executive Officer. Agrawal, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, was appointed Twitter CTO in 2018. Taking on the new role as Twitter’s CEO, Agrawal said he is grateful for Dorsey’s “continued mentorship and friendship”. “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation,” he wrote.Also Read - Parag (Agrawal) Becoming Our CEO: Jack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO, Tweets His Resignation

With this, Parag Agrawal joins the growing list of Indians who've made it to C-level positions at tech giants — Sundar Pichai is the current CEO at Google, and Satya Nadella currently leads Microsoft. Padmashree Warrior had held the CTO role at networking giant Cisco for many years.

So, who is Parag Agrawal? Lets find out 5 things you don’t know about him: