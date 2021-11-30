New Delhi: Parag Agrawal, the Chief Technology Officer of Twitter, is now taking over from Jack Dorsey as the Chief Executive Officer. Agrawal, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, was appointed Twitter CTO in 2018. Taking on the new role as Twitter’s CEO, Agrawal said he is grateful for Dorsey’s “continued mentorship and friendship”. “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation,” he wrote.Also Read - Parag (Agrawal) Becoming Our CEO: Jack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO, Tweets His Resignation
With this, Parag Agrawal joins the growing list of Indians who've made it to C-level positions at tech giants — Sundar Pichai is the current CEO at Google, and Satya Nadella currently leads Microsoft. Padmashree Warrior had held the CTO role at networking giant Cisco for many years.
So, who is Parag Agrawal? Lets find out 5 things you don’t know about him:
- Agrawal joined Twitter in October 2011 as a Distinguished Software Engineer after completing his PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University. While studying at Stanford, he worked as a research intern for Microsoft, Yahoo!, and AT&T Labs.
- A New York Times report, quoting Silicon Valley insiders, says that, just like Jack Dorsey, Parag too is “quiet, polite, deeply technical and enthused about an internet where power and control are given back to users.” The report terms him the spiritual successor of Dorsey. A Twitter employee, in the same report, has been quoted as saying that Parag is a “pragmatic” engineer and leader.
- Parag Agrawal is now the youngest CEO in the S&P 500 elbowing Meta Platform Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, Agrawal is 37 and the same age as Mark Zuckerberg. Twitter has not disclosed Agrawal’s date of birth citing security concerns but said he was born later in 1984 than Zuckerberg’s May 14 birthday, according to Bloomberg.
- Within Twitter, Parag is considered one of the top engineers. He was once part of the company’s TAG group, which oversaw all the new products and technologies with Twitter. In 2019, Jack Dorsey announced a new decentralised social media project called Bluesky and brought in Parag to look after it.
- Parag was born in Mumbai. He did his schooling from Atomic Energy Central School. Parag’s mother is a retired school teacher. His father was employed in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there. He is married to Vineeta Agarwala, a venture capital investor whose Twitter profile describes her as a physician and adjunct clinical professor at Stanford Medicine. The couple have a young son called Ansh, who also happens to have a Twitter handle.