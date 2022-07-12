New Delhi: Twitter shares plunged to about 6 per cent in premarket trading on Monday. This dip comes after Elon Musk decided to terminate the $ 44 billion deal with the micro blogging site gearing up for a legal battle ahead. According to FactSet data published by The Wall Street Journal, the Hill reported, that shares currently stand at USD 33.31 each, significantly lower than Musk’s offer of USD 54.20 per share. This is even lower than it was in April. Not just Twitter even Tesla’s share dropped by 27 per cent post the CEO announced the termination of the deal.Also Read - Twitter Hires Top Law Firm To Sue Elon Musk For Pulling Out Of $44 Billion Buyout Deal

After the social media platform decided to take this matter to the courtroom, Musk replied poking some fun at the company. Musk tweeted four images of him laughing, “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court.”

Musk – Twitter Deal So Far

The microblogging site has hired a large New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Musk. Twitter will file its lawsuit in Delaware next week. Bret Taylor, Twitter’s chairman said, “The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.” Meanwhile, Musk is being represented by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Musk announced that he would be pulling out from taking over Twitter purchase deal in a letter sent by Musk’s team to Twitter earlier on Saturday. He had decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement and lack of substantial information on spambots that he sought from the company earlier. Back in June, Musk had openly accused the microblogging website of breaching the merger agreement and threatened to walk away and call off the acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts. In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at USD 54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter’s claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are bots or spam. Musk alleged that Twitter is “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights” as outlined by the deal, CNN reported, citing the letter he sent to Twitter. Musk demanded that Twitter turn over information about its testing methodologies to support its claims that bots and fake accounts constitute less than 5 per cent of the platform’s active user base, a figure the company has consistently stated for years in boilerplate public disclosures.

(With agency inputs)