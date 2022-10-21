New Delhi: Twitter INC has denied any plans to fire employees after billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition is complete. Earlier, there were some media reports claiming that Elon Musk is mulling laying off 75 per cent of the company’s 7,500 workers citing restructuring of the organisation.Also Read - Musk Mulls Laying Off 75% Twitter Employees: Report

Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett emailed employees on Thursday saying the company does not plan layoffs, according to a source who viewed the email.

The Washington Post reported earlier on Thursday that Elon Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy Twitter that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of the company's 7,500 workers, citing interviews and documents.

However, the downsizing at Twitter looks almost inevitable. The documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company, the Washington Post reported.

The human resource at Twitter has assured employees that the company is not looking for any mass layoffs.