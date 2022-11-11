No Work From Home, No Free Food, 80 Hour Work Week & More: Twitter Employees To Brace For ‘Difficult Times’

Twitter Layoffs: Past two weeks in Twitter have seen a series of tumultuous events. From laying off about half of the staff to billing Twitter users for blue tick, Elon Musk’s new bizz has been one rollercoaster ride. Since his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, there is hardly been some good news for the employees. In his first address to the employees, he issued multiple warnings about the work culture and reduced perks. He has already asked people to brace for 80-hour work weeks, no more free food and strict rules against work from home.

‘Difficult Times Ahead’ For Twitter Employees

Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can’t find new ways of making money.

Workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about their ability to keep Twitter running safely as it continues to lose high-level leaders responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations.

“Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message,” wrote Musk, before he described a dire economic climate for businesses like Twitter that rely almost entirely on advertising to make money.

“Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn,” Musk said. “We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription.”

At the staff meeting, Musk said some “exceptional” employees could seek an exemption from his return-to-office order but that others who didn’t like it could quit, according to an employee at the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity out of a concern for job security.