Twitter Begins Laying Off Employees In India, Fires Marketing & Communications Department: Report

Twitter Layoff: In move to reduce costs to attain economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition viable, Elon Musk’ s Twitter has begun the process of laying off people. What is said to be a global level lay off of employees after Musk acquired the firm, Twitter India has started receiving emails. According to a report by NDTV, the entire marketing and communications department has been fired. This global level job cut has also effected all verticals.

“Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this,” a Twitter India employee told PTI on condition of anonymity. While there is no official statement from Twitter India, another source said the lay-offs have affected a “significant chunk” of the India team, as per PTI.

TWITTER LAY OFF: TOP DEVELOPMENTS

World’s richest businessman Elon Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives. This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company’s global workforce. The full details of the job cuts are not immediately available. The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.” It said that everyone will receive an individual email about the layoff. The company will temporarily close all offices for safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.

“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter had said.

While Twitter had several run-ins with the government over freedom of speech, the company in the email barred employees from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.