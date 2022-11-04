#LoveWhereYouWorked Trends As Twitter Begins Lay Off, Here’s How Sacked Employees React

According to reports, a substantial portion of Twitter employees have received a pink slip, and offices around the world have been closed.

Notably, the layoff comes a week after Elon Musk became the Twitter owner.

Twitter Lay-Off News Updates: Days after Elon Musk took over the social media, Twitter on Friday started laying off employees across the globe. As per reports, the platform started sending emails to employees about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access. The development comes Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is reportedly looking to cut around 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half the workforce. He is planning to slash costs and impose a demanding new work ethic.

According to reports, a substantial portion of Twitter employees have received a pink slip, and offices around the world have been closed.

In India also, Twitter started laying off employees across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications units. However, the number of employees who have been laid off is not clear at present.

Twitter temporarily closed its offices worldwide on Friday after telling employees they would be informed by email later in the day about whether they are being laid off.

Reacting to the developments, the Twitter employees took on the same platform that was laying them off to express themselves as the micro-blogging site notified them of their dismissal.

A sacked employee of Twitter said, “I’m crying. Not because I lost my job. But because of the love and support between all the Tweeps right now! Truly feel so fortunate to have had the chance to experience something so magnificent and special. #LoveWhereYouWorked”

Check what sacked employees have to say:

I’m crying. Not because I lost my job. But because of the love and support between all the Tweeps right now! Truly feel so fortunate to have had the chance to experience something so magnificent and special. #LoveWhereYouWorked — Anton Schulz (@antonschulz) November 4, 2022

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

Forever grateful to the twitter employees that have been laid off. Read their goodbyes at #LoveWhereYouWorked — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) November 4, 2022

It’s official I’m out. Absolutely enjoyed my time and being able to be me everyday at work. My team has been fantastic and grateful I had the pleasure of working with them #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam 🫡 — Dr. Yvette Thomas (@TechD0C) November 4, 2022

Last Thursday in the SF office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old.

Just got cut off from laptop access #LoveWhereYouWorked 💙 https://t.co/rhwntoR98l pic.twitter.com/KE8gUwABlU — rachel bonn (@RachBonn) November 4, 2022

Notably, the layoff comes a week after Musk became the Twitter owner. Musk had already indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needs to be “a rationalization of headcount” at the social network.