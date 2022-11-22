Twitter Layoff Ends: Elon Musk Ready To Hire Again In Engineering, Sales, Check Eligibility Criteria

The micro-blogging platform does not currently have any open positions advertised on its website, and Musk did not name the specific engineering or sales posts for which the company was seeking.

Elon Musk asked the staffers to recommend potential candidates.

Twitter Layoff Ends: After laying off nearly two-thirds employees of the micro-blogging platform’s 7,500 employees in only three weeks, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the company is done with layoffs and is hiring again. In a recently held meeting with employees, Musk claimed that Twitter is now actively hiring for positions in engineering and sales, reports The Verge.

Check Eligibility Criteria

He also asked the staffers to recommend potential candidates. The micro-blogging platform does not currently have any open positions advertised on its website, and Musk did not name the specific engineering or sales posts for which the company was seeking.

“In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority,” the report quoted Musk as saying.

Elon Musk said there are no plans to have the company’s headquarters in Texas, as he did with Tesla, although it would make sense to have “dual-headquartered” offices in Texas and California.

“If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” Musk told employees. “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter,” he added.

Elon Musk Loses $169 Billion

In another development, it was reported that Elon Musk’s losses for 2022 topped $100 billion as shares of Tesla Inc. dropped to the lowest level in two years.

Elon Musk is still considered as the world’s richest person with a fortune of $169.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, even after seeing his net worth shrink by $8.6 billion on Monday. However, he is down by $100.5 billion this year – the most of anyone on the wealth index – after peaking at $340 billion a little more than a year ago.

Notably, the shares in Tesla dropped 6.8% to $167.87 in New York trading Monday – the lowest since November 2020 – and are down 52% this year. That compares with a 29% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index.