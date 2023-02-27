Home

Business

Twitter Sacks 10 % Of Its Workforce In Fresh Round Of Layoffs

Twitter Sacks 10 % Of Its Workforce In Fresh Round Of Layoffs

This is the latest round of job losses at Twitter since chief executive Elon Musk sacked around 50 per cent of 7500 employees when he took over in October.

Elon Musk gutted teams working on marketing, communications and editorial curation of what people see on Twitter. Elon Musk gutted teams working on marketing, communications and editorial curation of what people see on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)

Twitter Layoff: A fresh round of layoffs hit Twitter once again. Elon Musk owned microblogging site has sacked over 200 employees that makes up for a reduced 10 percent of workforce, reported the New York Times. The layoffs began on Saturday night and eventually the designated employees learnt their fate; while some were logged out of systems.

This is the latest round of job losses at Twitter since chief executive Elon Musk sacked around 50 per cent of 7500 employees when he took over in October. You may like to read

As staff learned of their fate, Mr Musk tweeted: “Hope you have a good Sunday. First day of the rest of your life.

Product managers, engineers, data experts and others from across verticals were affected.

Twitter product manager Esther Crawford is no longer employed by the company. Crawford led various projects at Twitter, including the company’s Blue with verification subscription and its forthcoming payments platform. Martijn de Kuijper, the creator of the now-shuttered Revue newsletter platform that Twitter acquired in 2021, was also among them, reports The Verge, citing sources.

The layoffs came after a week when the company made it difficult for Twitter employees to communicate with each other. The company’s internal messaging service, Slack, was taken offline, preventing employees from chatting with each other or looking up company data, five current and former employees told The New York Times.

The Twitter cuts are the latest in a long line of lay-offs in the tech industry over the past few months. Amazon, Microsoft and Google-owned Alphabet announced tens of thousands of lay-offs between them, but the cuts across the industry are wide-reaching. At the end of January, more than 10,000 jobs were lost in eight days across six large tech companies including Spotify, Intel and IBM, according toa BBC report.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.