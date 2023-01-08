Twitter Layoffs: Elon Musk Announces Fresh Job Cuts In Ireland, Singapore

Dozen of staff in Ireland's Dublin and Singapore offices of Twitter were laid off by Elon Musk.

Twitter’s fresh layoffs affected staff on its misinformation and global appeals and state media departments in its Ireland's Dublin and Singapore offices.

New Delhi: Twitter reportedly announced fresh layoffs in its offices in Ireland’s Dublin and Singapore. The job cuts by Elon Musk had affected the staff on its misinformation and global appeals and state media departments in Ireland’s Dublin and Singapore offices, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, the head of site integrity for Twitter’s Asia-Pacific region, and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter’s senior director of revenue policy were among those affected by the fresh layoffs, according to the Bloomberg report.

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, had confirmed that the Elon Musk-owned company had sacked staff.