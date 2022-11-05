Twitter Layoffs: Elon Musk Defends Decision, Says Company Losing Over USD 4 Million A Day

New Twitter chief, Elon Musk, while defending his decision to lay off a huge number of Twitter employees, said the company was losing more than USD 4 million per day.

Washington: New Twitter chief, Elon Musk, while defending his decision to lay off a huge number of Twitter employees, said the company was losing more than USD 4 million per day.

Elon Musk tweeted, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.

“Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline below our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press.”

Twitter employees were notified in an email that the layoffs were set to begin as per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge on Friday. Musk is expected to cut Twitter’s roughly 7,500-person workforce.

The Tesla CEO’s purchase of Twitter for USD 44 billion was completed last week and on that same day, he fired several of the company’s top leaders, including the CEO Parag Agrawal.

Musk had already indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needs to be “a rationalization of headcount” at the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, talking about the new changes in the micro-blogging site, Musk said in a tweet, “Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press.”

Elon Musk had earlier blamed “activist groups pressuring advertisers” for a “massive drop in revenue”.

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America,” Musk tweeted adding that activists raising concerns about how Twitter is moderated are “trying to destroy free speech in America”.