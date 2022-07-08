New Delhi: Micro-blogging platform Twitter has laid off 100 employees from the talent acquisition team amid the $44 billion takeover by Elon Musk. A Twitter spokesperson said 30 per cent employees from its talent acquisition team were let go.Also Read - 'Doing Best To Help Underpopulation Crisis': Elon Musk After Report Of Twins With Top Employee

The Twitter spokesperson confirmed these layoffs to TechCrunch, without divulging further details or the number of employees affected. The sacked employees will receive severance packages and the company will “reprioritise’ remaining recruitment staff.

Twitter had earlier announced to halt most hiring across divisions. As Twitter paused hiring, the micro-blogging platform last month shifted employees away from audio Spaces, Communities and newsletters verticals for areas that “will have the greatest positive impact to the public conversation”.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in May fired consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue product Bruce Falck, saying there is a hiring freeze now and Twitter will also pause spending in most areas.