Twitter Laysoffs – H1B Visa Holders Race Against Time To Find New Jobs

H1B Visa holders, who worked at Twitter and lost their jobs after Elon Musk takeover, now race against time to find another company that will sponser them.

There are 625 to 670 Twitter employees in H-1B status, or about 8% of the company's 7,500 employees, based on a National Foundation for American Policy analysis of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data. (Photo: AFP)

Twitter layoffs: Since Elon Musk took over as Twitter’s new boss, hundreds of employees have been laid off. Many of those included H1B Visa holders who now face the threat of their immigration status. Twitter employees, who worked on H1B visa, now race against time to find a new job. They have 60-day period to find a new employer that will sponser them or leave United States.

H1B Visa holders face 60-day deadline

There are 625 to 670 Twitter employees in H-1B status, or about 8% of the company’s 7,500 employees, based on a National Foundation for American Policy analysis of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data, according to a Forbes report.

The H1B visa holders, who lost their jobs, have now 60 days to find a new job in a company that sponser them or else they will have to leave United States. “When an H-1B employee is laid off, they usually have 60 days grace period to file an H-1B through another employer. The exact grace period is calculated by looking at the time remaining on their approved status. If the time remaining is less than 60 days, they get the lesser time,” according to Rajiv Khanna, Managing Attorney, Immigration.com, as per a report by Economic Times.

The H1B visa program allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialty occupations. It requires employers to pay workers no less than “the prevailing wage” — an amount set by the government based on experience level, location and occupation — as a way to prove that the hiring of foreign workers will not adversely affect the working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers.