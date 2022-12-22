Twitter Rolls Out New Business Feature With Stocks Charts, Crypto Graphs & More. Here Is How It Works

Are you an investor, trader or inclined towards finance stuff? Good news as latest business feature has been rolled out today itself. Twitter has explained how this will work.

FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's San Francisco offices on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz has become the latest journalist to be banned from Twitter. Lorenz says she and another Post technology reporter, Drew Harwell, were researching an article concerning Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Twitter, latest update: Amidst the Twitter carousel from layoffs, new policies, Twitter blue tick subscriptions and latest poll that reveals Musk to step down as Chief Twit, Twitter has unveiled a new feature for business. This feature is essentially useful for investors, traders and people in finance sector as the new feature will allow people to view charts, graphs of major stocks, cryptocurrencies and exchange traded funds (ETFs) all just in a tweet.

Twitter Latest Feature: How Stocks, Crypto Charts Work On Twitter

So when you tweet a symbol of a major stock with a “$” symbol in front of it, that stock will automatically become clickable. And, it will take the user to the search results about that stock, which will showcase the pricing graph and other data about that stock. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols,” it wrote.

Twitter Business added, “You can also search for symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a Tweet. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ)”.

As this has just been launched, Twitter will refine the user experience as times pass. Elon Musk hailed this work by his team too.

Speaking of features, few weeks ago, Twitter had relaunched the blue-tick verification and subscription plan with colour coded check marks for different categories.

Apart from this, Musk has is recently making the headlines on the issue of cost cutting.

According to news agency AFP, the mercurial billionaire told a live chat forum that without the changes, including firing over half of Twitter’s employees, the company would have bled $3 billion dollars a year.

“Not good since Twitter has $1 billion in cash. That’s why I spent the past five weeks cutting costs like crazy,” he told Twitter Spaces, a feature of the platform he bought for $44 billion. “If… you’re looking at it from my standpoint… basically, you’re in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work,” he said.