Twitter Shuts Down Brussels Office, European Union Raises Concern

Twitter continued with its job cuts spree as the company shut down its office in Belgium's Brussels.

Elon Musk gutted teams working on marketing, communications and editorial curation of what people see on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Twitter disbanded its office in Belgium’s Brussels as all employees lost their jobs. As Twitter laid off thousands of employees, European Union reportedly raised concern against illegal online content, EU justice chief Didier Reynders said.

Reynders had met Twitter representatives at the social media platform’s European headquarters in Ireland’s Dublin and sought clarifications from the company, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

“Twitter representatives reaffirmed the commitment of the company to ensure full compliance with EU rules. Commissioner Reynders took note of it and asked Twitter to translate this commitment into concrete measures,” an official on the condition of anonymity was quoted as saying in the report.

Earlier, Elon Musk gutted teams working on marketing, communications and editorial curation of what people see on Twitter. But his decision to retain most of Twitter’s content moderation team came as a welcome surprise to some inside and outside the company.