Twitter Staff At Asia-Pacific Headquarters In Singapore Asked To Clear Out Desks, Begin Work From Home

Twitter Inc has asked all staffers' at Asia-Pacific Headquarters to empty their desks and begin work from home set up from Thursday onwards.

Twitter Latest Update: In today’s update in the Twitter saga, workers at Singapore office have been asked to clear out their desks and begin working remotely from Thursday, said people familiar with the situation according to report by Bloomberg. This news comes as Elon Musk continues cost cutting at Twitter Inc.

According to Bloomberg report, the staff at the Asia Headquarters were informed on Wednesday, via email, that will have to empty out their desks and leave the premises of CapitaGreen building by 5: pm. Further they were asked to resume duties in the work from home set up from Thursday onwards.

Singapore-based staffers have now been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system until further notice, according to report.

the Asia-Pacific headquarters stationed at Singapore bore a severe brunt of the abrupt layoffs in the company when current Chief-Twit acquired the San Francisco based firm.The company this month also let go of Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, who had been the head of site integrity for the region and a relatively recent hire, as per Bloomberg.

The Twitter chaos has witnessed several job cuts, loss of office amenities and space. Musk;’s Twitter was sued over last month y the landlord of its San Francisco offices for not making payment of the office space.

Barring the layoffs an reduced office benefits, Twitter has launched blue-tick subscription based service and has several other new features in pipeline to be rolled in February.