San Francisco: Twitter has notified employees that it will be "reducing our global workforce" on November 4, according to an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge. Reportedly, the tech billionaire will alert employees by 9 AM Pacific time (12pm EDT/1600 GMT) on Friday confirming whether they have been laid off or not, according to the internal memo.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," the unsigned email said, according to the New York Times and Washington Post.

"We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward."

Twitter said its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”

The social media platform said Twitter employees who are not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work email addresses. Staff who have been laid off will be notified of the next steps to their personal email addresses, the memo said.

READ FULL TWITTER MEMO TO EMPLOYEES ABOUT LAYOFF

Team,

In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder.

– If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.

– If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email.

– If you do not receive an email from twitter-hr@ by 5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, please email peoplequestions@twitter.com.

To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home.

We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted. Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process.

Thank you.

Twitter

Twitter currently has roughly 7,500 workers, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many would be affected by the layoffs. The company has 238 million daily users on its platform who can see ads.

Bloomberg reported this week that Musk planned to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter or about half of its workforce. The Washington Post, citing internal documents and interviews, reported in October on Musk’s plans to cut staff.