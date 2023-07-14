Home

Business

Twitter Starts Paying Creators Tens Of Thousands; Here’s How To Get Accepted Into The Monetization Program

Twitter Starts Paying Creators Tens Of Thousands; Here’s How To Get Accepted Into The Monetization Program

The ad revenue payouts from Twitter arrive at a challenging time for Twitter, which was recently introduced to its rival in the form of Meta’s new Threads app—what many have considered to be a “Twitter killer.”

Twitter Starts Paying Creators Tens Of Thousands; Here's How To Get Accepted Into The Monetization Program

New Delhi: Twitter said it started paying creators on the platform a portion of ad revenue from ads placed in replies to their tweets. The social-media company said the program is part of its efforts to help people earn a living directly on Twitter. The program is rolling out to an initial group of creators now and will expand later this month.

Trending Now

All eligible creators have already received notifications on the app and via email about how much money they will receive as part of the first payment, along with a deadline for when they can expect the money to reflect in their accounts.

You may like to read

Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program. We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our… — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023

Twitter Creator Ads Revenue Sharing: Key Factors

Twitter owner Elon Musk noted the first payouts—which pay creators for the ads that appear in their reply threads—would be cumulative from when he first announced the program in February. Users must be subscribed to Twitter Blue, own a Stripe account for payment and have more than 5 million tweet impressions in each month for the last 3 months to be eligible for ad revenue sharing. Musk said last month that the first block of payments for creators would total $5 million. Billy Markus, the co-creator of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, shared his payout Thursday, which amounted to a whopping $37,050. Although not all have shared the exact amount they are getting as part of the deal, two creators have reported earnings of $7,153 (@stclairashley) and $9,546 (@bennyjohnson). Although the Musk-owned platform hasn’t disclosed the exact payment rates, it has been estimated to be around $1,000 for every 100,000 followers. Do note that the monetization program that started processing payments today isn’t available in every corner of the globe.

The ad revenue payouts from Twitter arrive at a challenging time for Twitter, which was recently introduced to its rival in the form of Meta’s new Threads app—what many have considered to be a “Twitter killer.”

Threads secured its first 100 million users earlier this week, making it the fastest growing app in history—an accolade supported by the app’s easy sign-up process that allows users to log in through their Instagram account.

Twitter responded to the rise of the app, with attorneys framing it as a “copycat” of the Musk-owned platform and threatening to sue Meta for an alleged misuse of Twitter’s “trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

How you can become eligible for Twitter Creator Ads Revenue Sharing To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing you must: Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations

Have at least 5M impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months.

Pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

What you’ll need once you are approved A Stripe account. We work with Stripe for payouts and are rolling out to our first batch of creators who have already signed up for Creator Subscriptions.

Adhere to Creator Subscriptions policies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES