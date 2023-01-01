Twitter Sued Over Non-payment Of Rent For San Francisco Office Space

Twitter Inc. was sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its office space in San Francisco.

The Twitter logo is seen at their headquarters on April 26, 2022 in downtown San Francisco, California. (AFP file photo)

San Francisco: Ever since Elon Musk’s takeover, micro-blogging platform Twitter has been making headlines almost everyday. This time, the company has been sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its office space in San Francisco, as per a Bloomberg report. The landlord, Columbia Reit – 650 California LLC, says it notified Twitter Inc. on Dec. 16 that it would be in default on its lease for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in five days unless the rent was paid.

The tenant failed to comply, Columbia Reit said in the complaint, filed Thursday in state court in San Francisco.

Twitter hasn’t paid rent on its headquarters, or any of its other global offices, in weeks, the New York Times reported on Dec. 13. The company was also sued earlier this month for refusing to pay for two charter flights.