Twitter Suspends $8 Blue-Tick Verification Service As Number Of Fake Accounts Increase

Twitter $8 Blue-Tick: In what has been a rocky journey for the newly acquired Twitter Inc., another trouble has been added. The social media platform suspended the $8 subscription program that was lau

Twitter Halts $8 Blue-Tick Verification Service As Number Of Fake Accounts Increase

Twitter $8 Blue-Tick: In what has been a rocky journey for the newly acquired Twitter Inc., another trouble has been added. The social media platform suspended the $8 subscription program that was launched earlier last week. The launch of this re-vamped service paved way for multiple fake accounts leading to the suspension of the service. Twitter is struggling with impostor accounts since the company allowed paying subscribers to get verified blue check marks, reported Bloomberg News.

Several Twitter users on Friday reported that the new $7.99 Blue subscription service suddenly disappeared from their iOS app, as Elon Musk claimed the platform has hit an “all-time high of active users”.

Existing subscribers will still have access to their account, said the person who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The move was reported earlier by the website Platformer as per Bloomberg.

TWITTER FLOODED WITH FAKE ACCOUNTS

Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter.

Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month.

After an imposter account registered under the revamped Twitter Blue system tweeted that insulin was free, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. had to post an apology. Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were also impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.

Twitter also once again began adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts. It had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.