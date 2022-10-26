New Delhi: The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has notified co-investors who committed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc that he plans to close his buyout of the social media firm by Friday, Reuters quoted a source familiar with the matter. The source added that equity investors including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others have received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk’s lawyers.Also Read - Musk Mulls Laying Off 75% Twitter Employees: Report

A Bloomberg report has said that the banks committed to fund Musk's buyout of Twitter have finished putting together the final debt financing agreement and are in the process of signing the necessary documents.

Musk must complete the acquisition by Friday or face the lawsuit at a Delaware court in the US, as per the deadline given by the judge.

According to a Time report, Twitter employees have written an open letter to the board of directors and Musk, criticising his plans to lay off 75 per cent of the workforce.

“Musk’s plan to lay off 75 per cent of Twitter workers will hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation. A threat of this magnitude is reckless, undermines our users’ and customers’ trust in our platform, and is a transparent act of worker intimidation … A threat to workers at Twitter is a threat to Twitter’s future. These threats have an impact on us as workers and demonstrate a fundamental disconnect with the realities of operating Twitter. They threaten our livelihoods, access to essential healthcare, and the ability for visa holders to stay in the country they work in,” the draft letter read.

They called on Twitter management and Musk to “cease these negligent layoff threats”.

(With agency inputs)