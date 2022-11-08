‘Twitter Usage Is At An All-Time High Lol,’ Tweets Elon Musk

Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner on Monday tweeted that the social media platform's "usage is at an all-time high lol".

Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022

In another tweet he wrote, “I just hope the servers don’t melt!”

I just hope the servers don’t melt! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022

Musk didn’t provide any evidence or explain how he defines usage. Twitter has added over 15 million monetisable daily active users (mDAU) since July, reported The Verge.

Earlier, the Twitter had tweeted, “Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now.”

“Being attacked by both right & left simultaneously is a good sign, you get what you pay for, Twitter speaks to the inner masochist in all of us, To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.”

About the financial condition of the company, Musk said, “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.”

After massive layoffs at Twitter that affected workers and teams across the world as Elon Musk took over the social media company, some fired employees are being asked to rejoin, multiple reports have said. At least five people who are “essential for Twitter’s ecosystem” have been asked to return, said Business Insider. One person has rejected the offer, it said.