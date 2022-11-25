Twitter ‘Verified’ To Come Next Friday, Says Elon Musk. Know His Colour Coded Checklist Here

Twitter Latest Update: Twitter tales have got the world confused yet hooked to what is the Chief Twit upto. From firing employees, the verification of blue tick services to being questioned about its safety issues, Twitter is going through a rough rollercoaster ride. Speaking of services, Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter will tentatively relaunch ‘Verified’ service on Friday next week and all verified accounts will be “manually authenticated before check activates”.

The new Twitter owner had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 – this time more “rock solid”.

“Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” said Musk.

Colour coded check list:

Gold check for companies

Grey check for government

Blue for individuals (celebrity or not)

Musk said that all verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as the boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective.

“Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week,” said the world’s richest man.

In some bad news for existing verified account holders on Twitter, Musk said that all unpaid legacy Blue check-marks will be removed in a few months.

Musk Grants ‘Amnesty’ To Suspended Accounts

Musk said Thursday that he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.

The billionaire’s announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” The yes vote was 72%.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the