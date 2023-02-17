Two Of Three Twitter India Offices Shut, Employees Asked To Work From Home: Report

Home

Twitter Inc. has closed its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, said the Bloomberg report which quoted people aware of the matter. The company continues to operate an office in Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers, the report added.

New Delhi: Underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to cut costs, Twitter Inc. has shut down two of its three India office and told its staff to work from home, reported Bloomberg. Twitter fired almost 200 plus of its India staff late last year — almost 90 per cent of its staff in the country — after Musk took control over the microblogging platform.

Elon Musk has been on an expense-cutting spree, ranging from firing staff to shutting down offices across the world, ever since he took control of the microblogging platform.

