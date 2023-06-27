Home

Business

Back To Roots: Two Brothers Give Up Banking Careers For Organic Farming, Now They Earn In Crores

Back To Roots: Two Brothers Give Up Banking Careers For Organic Farming, Now They Earn In Crores

The duo sells a range of organic products including rice, ghee, pulse, gulkand, chyawanprash, and laddoos. Additionally, people from over 14 countries have visited their farms to learn their organic farming methods.

Back To Roots: Two Brothers Give Up Banking Careers For Organic Farming, Now They Earn In Crores

Success Story: Born in Bhodani, Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange grew up in Pune, having studied in a boarding school in the city. But during the holidays, they would visit their farm at Bhodani village in Indapur taluka, 150 km away (3 hours) from Pune, where their father did farming to provide for their education. Despite coming from a farming background, the brothers were kept away from farming since their childhood.

After perusing undergraduate degrees in Computer Science and Economics, the two brothers did their Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Pune University where they got placed at top MNCs – Satyajit at Kotak bank and Ajinkya at HDFC bank. They worked in the banking sector for nearly a decade before they decided to quit their jobs to pursue organic farming.

You may like to read

Having their share of corporate life and living in the metropolitan cities of the country, Satyajit and Ajinkya felt a strong pull to live a slower life in the farms, doing what really interested them. They began farming full-time in 2012 and launched the Two Brothers Organic Farm (TBOF) in 2017. Today their business has an annual turnover of INR 3 crore.

The Hange brothers, initially started on a small parcel of land, today practice organic farming on a 20-acre farm. They employ traditional methods of farming and use cow dung as manure. The duo sells a range of organic products including rice, ghee, pulse, gulkand, chyawanprash, and laddoos. Additionally, people from over 14 countries have visited their farms to learn their organic farming methods. These include travellers, farmers, media experts and bankers from the USA, France, Germany, and Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Brothers Organic Farms® (@twobrothersorganicfarmsindia)

Today, as Ajinkya explained that what they do at the farm can be classified into three broad buckets. One is that the farming practices they follow are totally organic. “It starts with picking indigenous varieties of seeds and while growing crops, no synthetic fertilisers or pesticides are used, so we are not polluting the soil or food in any way. Then, we make food products like peanut butter and while making them, we don’t use any preservatives, fillers, binders, or chemicals. Also, when it comes to packaging, no plastic is used. We keep it as eco-friendly as possible,” he told mensworldindia.com.

TBOF has supported organisations like OrganicWe, a non-profit body that provides a platform for organic farmers to sell their produce. With OrganicWe, they started the initiative ‘Project 100 Organic Farmers’ to help farmers practice sustainability with sustainable incomes. In the past six years, Satyajit and Ajinkya have trained more than 9,000 farmers in organic farming. The two even visit their farms to assess and tell them how they can improve their produce. The brothers have also aggregated farmers around their village and supported them to make their farm organic and also help them in marketing their produce.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.