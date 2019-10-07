New Delhi: Technology-enabled small business-lending platform U GRO Capital will receive an investment of about Rs 100 crores from Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal and Cyrus S Poonawalla’s family, stated a report. The investment will be done through two separate securitisation and bond deals.

About U GRO Capital:

U GRO Capital focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) across eight high potential sectors in auto components, chemicals, electrical equipment, light engineering, food processing and Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), hospitality, healthcare and education. This is a lending platform which began its commercial operations in January 2019 after buying the publicly-traded NBFC Chokhani Securities in July 2018.