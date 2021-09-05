Dubai: In a bid to boost economy, the United Arab Emirates on Sunday announced a new visa allowing foreigners to work in the country without being sponsored by an employer, loosening residency requirements, reported news agency AFP. Foreigners in the oil-rich UAE are generally only given limited visas tied to their employment, and long-term residency is difficult to obtain. But those holding the new “green visa” will be able to work without company sponsorship, and can sponsor their parents and children up to 25 years old, officials reportedly said.Also Read - International Flights: Abu Dhabi Lifts Quarantine Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated Passengers From Sept 5 | Full List of Fresh Rules Here

"It targets highly skilled individuals, investors, businesspeople, entrepreneurs, as well exceptional students and postgraduates," Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani al-Zeyoudi was quoted as saying. Resource-rich Gulf countries such as the UAE are increasingly seeking to diversify their economies and reduce reliance on oil. The coronavirus pandemic has also impacted tourism and businesses in the UAE, whose economy was already slumping in recent years due to low oil prices.

Here are top 5 points to know from this big story: